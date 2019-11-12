The market is weak and a break below 1.1028 support level could open the doors to further losses. The GBP/USD pair’s recent pullback from 50/100-bar SMA confluence requires confirmation. The quote …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD struggles below 50-DMA ahead of German ZEW, Trump - November 12, 2019
- GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, USD/CAD – Pounds Gains Ground, Canadian dollar flat - November 11, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1051 level - November 11, 2019