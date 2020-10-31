The downside pressure around the single currency remains well in place for yet another session and prompts EUR/USD to keep business well below the 1.1700 mark. EUR/USD extends the leg lower on Friday, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD struggles for direction around 1.1670, focus on data - October 31, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD pauses slide by key Fibos but more losses likely - October 31, 2020
- EUR/USD Euro Shrugs Off Forecast Beating EZ Growth - October 31, 2020