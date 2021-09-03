The optimism around the European currency stays unabated for yet another session and lifts EUR/USD to fresh tops in the proximity of 1.1890 on Friday. EUR/USD advances uninterruptedly since last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1900, NFP in sight - September 3, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising bets for a visit to 1.1900 - September 3, 2021
- EUR/USD breaks up the downward channel - September 3, 2021