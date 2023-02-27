Mixed US statistics, month-end positioning allowed Euro bears to take a breather. Firmer sentiment, pullback in yields offered additional support to the recovery moves. EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0600 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD struggles to extend week-start rebound near 1.0600, US Consumer Confidence eyed - February 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar Control Is Strong - February 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues To Drift Lower Into The Weekend - February 27, 2023