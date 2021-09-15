EUR/USD struggles to find direction for third straight day. Rising US T-bond yields helped USD stay resilient against its rivals. Investors await Jobless Claims and Retail Sales data from US. For the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation - September 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Struggles To Find Direction For Third Straight Day - September 15, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a break of 0.7125/50 around NZ GDP - September 15, 2021