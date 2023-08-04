The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain and remains on the defensive below the 1.1000 barrier heading into the early European session. Markets turn cautious ahead of top-tier economic data from the US. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD struggles to gain near the 1.0950 mark as investors await US NFP - August 4, 2023
- EUR/USD could weaken to the 1.0860 region – UOB - August 4, 2023
- EUR/JPY ignores German Factory Orders, remains depressed near 156.00 amid downbeat yields - August 4, 2023