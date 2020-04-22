EUR/USD held steady in a relatively calm session across Asian markets on Wednesday, after a mild positive reversal in global markets overnight. Since the end of last week, the $1.085 level has marked …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD stuck in neutral ahead of EU summit - April 22, 2020
- EUR/USD – Coiling Up on Major Long-term Support, Big Move May Come Soon - April 22, 2020
- EUR/USD: Bulls fighting hard to prevent renewed negative momentum [Video] - April 22, 2020