EUR/USD fades the post-ECB uptick to the 1.0770/75 band. The ECB plans to hike rates by 25 bps in July. A larger rate hike depends on the progress of inflation. EUR/USD advanced to multi-day highs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD suffers altitude sickness near 1.0770, recedes to 1.0700 - June 9, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: ECB provides unexpected support - June 9, 2022
- EUR/USD picks up extra pace near 1.0750 post-ECB - June 9, 2022