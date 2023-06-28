EUR/USD has managed to stabilize above support from its 55-DMA, now at 1.0887 and although we maintain our view we may still be seeing the formation of a broader topping process, for now, this sees a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Support at 1.0887 can maintain a slight upside bias with resistance seen at 1.0991/98 – Credit Suisse - June 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro trades near key tech level ahead of policy panel at ECB forum - June 28, 2023
- Finance Ministry places war bonds for UAH 5 billion and USD 75 million - June 28, 2023