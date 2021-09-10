EUR/USD continues to hold the key support cluster at 1.1818/1.1793. Whilst above here on a closing basis, there remains the possibility we may be seeing the construction of a potential “head and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Support at 1.1818/1.1793 to hold on a closing basis – Credit Suisse - September 10, 2021
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY on the rise back towards key resistance - September 10, 2021
- Dollar Set For Winning Week; Euro Struggles For ECB Boost - September 10, 2021