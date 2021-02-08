EUR/USD: Support at 1.1945/14 holds with resistance seen at 1.2088 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD has posted a bullish “reversal day” from the 23.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 rally at 1.1945/14 and economists at Credit Suisse continue to look for a near-term recovery from here.
