EUR/USD bulls are on the lookout for an upside daily extension. EUR/USD is supported at the 61.8% ratio as US CPI looms. EUR/USD was ending the week on the backfoot in a sudden burst of energy in US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bulls seeking break of 1.2680 for the open - September 12, 2021
- EUR/USD supported at critical 61.8% golden ratio - September 12, 2021
- AUD/USD holds the 61.8% ratio, despite bearish daily close - September 12, 2021