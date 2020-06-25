EUR/USD has been on the back foot amid an increase in US coronavirus cases. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, continues looking at coronavirus statistics besides a big bulk of American economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Surge in coronavirus cases sends dollar higher - June 25, 2020
- EUR/USD: Technicals get tested on slight pullback - June 25, 2020
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Downside Momentum Should Lead to Test of 1.1168 – 1.1167 - June 25, 2020