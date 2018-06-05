Investing.com – The U.S. dollar turned negative against its rivals Tuesday as an earlier rally on better-than-expected U.S. economic data was offset by a late surge in euro. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Surge Pressures Dollar to Turn Negative - June 5, 2018
- US Dollar Price Action Setups After USD Pulls Back to Support - June 5, 2018
- EUR/USD Consolidates for a Fourth Session - June 5, 2018