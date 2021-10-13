In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD risks a deeper pullback on a breach below the 1.1500 mark. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that while EUR ‘could dip below last week’s low at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Sustained decline seen below 1.1500 – UOB - October 13, 2021
- EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1550 as USD retreats, US/EU data awaited - October 13, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bravest bears seeking lower lows still - October 12, 2021