EUR/USD’s daily chart shows the pair is operating on slippery grounds. A break below 1.1052 looks likely and will likely invite stronger selling pressures. EUR/USD could face strong selling pressure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: 1.1052 is key support - November 21, 2019
- US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD - November 21, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: The Short-Term Perspective Turns To The Downside - November 21, 2019