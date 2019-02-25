EUR/USD is reporting moderate gains in Asia, possibly due to US-China trade optimism, however, a break above 1.1370 is needed to confirm a revival of the stalled recovery rally from the Feb. 15 low of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 1.1370 is the level to beat for bulls - February 24, 2019
- 3 factors needed for the EUR to rally (and a 4th support as back up) - February 24, 2019
- Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate 5-Day Forecast: “We Need A Premature End To QT To Lead EUR/USD Higher” - February 24, 2019