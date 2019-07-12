Failure to cross 1.1287/94 resistance-zone triggered the EUR/USD pair’s pullback. 100-HMA, early week tops constitute short-term key support region. Having failed to clear 1.1287/94 resistance-area, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD technical analysis: 50-HMA holds the key to 1.1236/31 support-area
Failure to cross 1.1287/94 resistance-zone triggered the EUR/USD pair’s pullback. 100-HMA, early week tops constitute short-term key support region. Having failed to clear 1.1287/94 resistance-area, …