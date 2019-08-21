EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A breach of 1.1060 would pave the way for a test of 2019 lows

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, in familiar ranges. Italian President Mattarella will explore if a new government can be formed after PM Conte resigned. The FOMC Minutes are eyed later in the day.
