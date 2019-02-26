Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer an Elliot wave analysis on the EUR/USD pair, with the upside looking more promising above 1.1376 supply zone. “EURUSD tested/held strong support at 1.1234. The recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A break above 1.1376 targets 1.1438 – Goldman Sachs - February 25, 2019
- EUR/USD at Risk from Eurozone PMI, US Data, Fed Testimony? - February 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Finding Resistance at a Critical Fib Level - February 25, 2019