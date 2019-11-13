EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as markets await US CPI and Fed Chair Powell’s all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: a break below 1.10 remains well on the cards - November 13, 2019
- EUR/USD: Trump-ed and may fall on the Fed, but oversold conditions cloud outlook - November 13, 2019
- EUR/USD: A big round number is in play - November 13, 2019