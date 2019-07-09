EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, within a narrow range. Speculation about a new ECB bond-buying scheme weighs on the euro while Fed Chair’s Jerome Powell’s testimony is awaited. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A breakdown of 1.1200 should expose the 1.1181/76 band
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, within a narrow range. Speculation about a new ECB bond-buying scheme weighs on the euro while Fed Chair’s Jerome Powell’s testimony is awaited. GBP/USD is trading …