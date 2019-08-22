EUR/USD technical analysis: Adds 8 pips in Asia, remains trapped in a bear flag

EUR/USD remains trapped in an inverted bear flag pattern on the 4-hour chart. A flag breakdown, if confirmed, could accelerate the drop to levels below 1.10. EUR/USD picked up a bid at 1.1084 at 00:00 …
