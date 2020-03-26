Prior to the important data, the EUR/USD pair tried to correct higher, but gains did not exceed 1.0822 after its recent losses, which pushed the pair towards the 1.0635 support, the lowest level since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Ahead of Important European Data - March 25, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Mildly Bullish, Extending Gains Above A Fibonacci Level At Around 1.0840 - March 25, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound welcomed UK government’s measures - March 25, 2020