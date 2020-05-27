Accordingly, the EUR/USD pair fell below 1.0900, with losses reaching the 1.0885 support. The pressure on markets increased after China moved to strengthen its control over Hong Kong with new security …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Ahead of the German IFO - May 26, 2020
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Weakly Bearish Below 1.0887 - May 26, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: On its way to re-test bears’ determination - May 26, 2020