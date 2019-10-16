EUR/USD technical analysis: ahead of the German ZEW data

We did not see a strong move for the EUR/USD at the beginning of this week, with the lack of liquidity amid the holiday in the US markets. The price ranged between 1.1012 and 1.1042 and found no …
