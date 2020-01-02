EUR/USD stays above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June-October fall. A confluence of 200-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement also becomes the key to watch. EUR/USD trades mostly unchanged near 1.1220 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: All eyes on four-month-old support-turned-resistance - January 1, 2020
- AUD/USD is respecting a key confluence resistance as trade dominates - January 1, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Risk appetite and New Year’s gaps - January 1, 2020