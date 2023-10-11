The price of the EUR/USD currency pair is still trying to rebound higher, but its gains did not exceed the resistance level of 1.0620. It still needs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD dips below 1.0600 as FOMC’s minutes keep traders uncertain, ahead of US CPI - October 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: All Eyes On US Bank Policy - October 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Euro Rebound Is Slowly Losing Steam - October 11, 2023