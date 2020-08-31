EUR/USD technical analysis: Although paused, conveys robust upside risks

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally off the highs it achieved after the Fed announced a dovish policy shift. Preliminary German inflation figures are coming out as August draws to an end.
