EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish view intact below the resistance line at 1.1286

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, the lowest in over two weeks. Markets are worried about US-Sino trade tensions as US companies stop working with China’s Huawei. European elections are warming up. …
