EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, at the lows. China said that US provocations are “economic terrorism”. US-EU trade talks are stuck at the outset. Germany and France are off today. US GDP is due later …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish view persists below 1.1256
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, at the lows. China said that US provocations are “economic terrorism”. US-EU trade talks are stuck at the outset. Germany and France are off today. US GDP is due later …