EUR/USD is stuck in a falling channel on the daily chart. A move through 1.1145 is needed to confirm a bull breakout. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1140, representing marginal gains on the day, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bid near 1.1140 but still trapped in a falling channel - January 13, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Short-term bullish, but upside potential limited - January 13, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Recovery Meets Trendline Resistance - January 13, 2020