(MENAFN- Daily Forex) There is little change in the performance of the euro currency pair against the us dollar eur/usd amid a week of quiet trading dominated by the bears. The currency pair fell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Continued Downward Correction - February 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bullish Bounce At 50-Day SMA - February 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Tries To Break Out - February 11, 2023