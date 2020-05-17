Despite this, the demand for the US dollar by investors remained strong, which explains the continued decline of the EUR/USD pair despite the results of these issues. The pair’s losses recently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues to Trade Within Range - May 17, 2020
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Dollar as a Safe Haven - May 17, 2020
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro jumps on weak US data but remains within larger range - May 16, 2020