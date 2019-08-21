EUR/USD technical analysis: Ends five-day losing streak, but bias remains bearish

EUR/USD remains below key support-turned-resistance of 1.1162. A flag breakdown on the 4-hour chart, if confirmed, would open the doors to levels below 1.10. EUR/USD gained 0.19% on Wednesday, …
