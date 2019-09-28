EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows around 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core Earlier, several EU figures disappointed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: EUR/USD ends the week at a stone throw from the recent 2019 low - September 28, 2019
- EUR/USD forecast: Remains vulnerable near multi-year lows - September 27, 2019
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro looks broken - September 27, 2019