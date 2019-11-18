EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro advances to 2.5-week highs, nearing the 1.1100 handle

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend but fresh reports say the mood has soured. ECB members have reaffirmed their stance …
