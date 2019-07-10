EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, significantly higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the outlook is dimming as global headwinds and lower inflation weigh. The ECB is also set to loosen policy. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro advancing near 1.1260 ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, significantly higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the outlook is dimming as global headwinds and lower inflation weigh. The ECB is also set to loosen policy. …