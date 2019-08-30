EUR/USD has broken below 1.1000 and trades at the lowest since 2017. US data was mixed with upbeat spending but weak consumer sentiment. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro at the edge of a deeper cliff - August 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s doing too little, too late - August 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Next Major Downside Target is 1.0838 - August 30, 2019