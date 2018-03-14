Euro brought lower by repeatedly dovish ECB commentary Break below trend support would mark bearish resumption Profit taken on half of short trade, looking to scale back in From here, a daily close below upward-sloping support established from the March …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Bounce Capped at Trend Line - March 14, 2018
- USD/CAD – BoC Governor pulls the rug from under Loonie - March 14, 2018
- EUR/USD Holds March Range- Outlook Hinges of Updated Fed Forecasts - March 14, 2018