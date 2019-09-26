EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro bounces from the 2019 lows ahead of ECB’s Draghi

EUR/USD has bounced to around 1.0950 after hitting a new 2019 low earlier. The greenback is retreating amid trade and political uncertainty. US GDP was confirmed at 2% as expected. GBP/USD is trading …
