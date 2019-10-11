EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro clings to weekly gains after the London close

EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to a partial trade deal. Brexit optimism is also helping. US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 96 points. GBP …
