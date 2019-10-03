EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro easing from daily highs ahead of NFP on Friday

EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar. GBP/USD has …
