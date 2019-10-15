EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro easing from daily highs, trading near 1.1020 level

The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship. GBP/USD …
