EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected. GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week below 2-week lows, sub-1.1240
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected. GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report …