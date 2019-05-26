EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week on its high challenging 1.1210 resistance
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with …