EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro ends the week on the lows, nearing the 1.1000 handle

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1030, turns negative for the week The EUR/USD pair broke below 1.1045 and fell to 1.1029, hitting the lowest level in a week. It is trading near the lows, with a bearish …
