EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro enters Asia holding above the 1.1000 handle

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, within familiar ranges. US Consumer Confidence missed with 125.5 while New Home Sales beat with 733K. The US and China are reportedly close to a deal. GBP/USD is …
