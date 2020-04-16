EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
