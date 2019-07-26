EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro finds support - July 26, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro remains vulnerable at multi-month lows, bears eyeing beyond 2019 low - July 26, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: ECB down, Fed to go - July 26, 2019